First Night: Nimble Arts Circus

NIMBLE ARTS CIRCUS
Fuller Hall 8 and 9 p.m.
Juggling, aerials, and acrobatics transform the world into a playground where you can wonder, dream and be dazzled! Join this award winning company for a celebration of circus spectacle. Nimble Arts was founded by identical twin aerialists Elsie Smith and Serenity Smith Forchion to create inventive works of theatrical circus. Their own performing resumes include awards at international circus competitions as well as contracts with such notable companies as Cirque du Soleil, Ringling Bros. & Barnum and Bailey, the Pickle Family Circus, and Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival. Their Nimble Arts ensemble includes other award winning performers and circus artists who call Vermont home.
