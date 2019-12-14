First Night: Nisht Geferlach Klezmer Band

NISHT GEFERLACH KLEZMER BAND
Streeter Hall 5 to 6:45 p.m.
The soulful and stirring music of the Jews of Eastern Europe and, more recently, of New York’s Lower East Side has found a home in Vermont! The Nisht Geferlach Klezmer Band has been playing klezmer music in New England for almost 35 years. “Nisht Geferlach”, translated literally from the Yiddish, means “not dangerous”. More colloquially, it means “Relax, it won’t kill you”. The band plays songs from the golden age of New York’s Yiddish Theater as well as freilachs, bulgars, and other lively instrumentals that display the Tin Pan Alley and New Orleans jazz influence on Jewish immigrant musicians. And in true Klezmer tradition, dancing is encouraged!
