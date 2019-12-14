First Night: No Strings Marionette Co.

NO STRINGS MARIONETTE CO.
St. Johnsbury School Auditorium 4 p.m.
Welcome to the mysterious and magical world of marionettes. Creating one-of-a-kind puppets sparkling with spirit, Barbara Paulson and Dan Baginski masterfully animate these figures, channeling thought into gesture, transforming wood into being. In this year’s show, “Treasure Hunt,” we ship out with Jim on a swashbuckling hunt for treasure on the high seas. A wild ocean storm throws Jim overboard, where his underwater odyssey begins. With an enchanted kiss from Jewel, a young mermaid, Jim is able to breathe under water, but other problems ensue: a giant clam, a fish that swallows him whole, an electric eel, and an angry octopus guarding his treasure. Jewel and Jim then encounter King Neptune and discover perils that threaten sea and land creatures alike.
