First Night North will go live this year with eight hours of in-person family-friendly performances in twelve St. Johnsbury venues, celebrating a jubilant return to the event’s street fair roots. As if gathering in person were not reason enough to celebrate after two years of virtual programming, this will be the festival’s 30th year. The eagerly anticipated festivities will take place Saturday, December 31st, from 4 pm to midnight.

