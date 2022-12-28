First Night North Boasts Fun For Whole Family

New Year’s Eve is perhaps not always considered a family holiday, but for thirty years, First Night North has suggested otherwise. Vermont’s longest continually running substance-free New Year’s festival is carefully calibrated to appeal to revelers of all ages, with dozens of shows, free transportation among venues, plenty of food options, and a variety of attractions ranging from dim and quiet to bright and boisterous.
The fun begins nice and early for those who can’t (who don’t wish to) make it until midnight. Starting at 4 p.m., families with small children might hit the Family Fun Fair, Troll Bridge puppet theatre, the pancake dinner, and Marko the Magician’s 6 p.m. show. Those opting for something quieter might enjoy the United Community Handbell Ensemble, a Fairbanks Museum Planetarium show, and a short stroll by Phoenix Bazaar’s Fire Performers on the way to the Catamount Arts Juried Gallery Show.
For those looking to get down, St. Johnsbury Academy’s Morse Center will be an eight-hour dance party thanks to double sets by the Nisht Geferlach Klezmer Band, the Belaires, Swing North Big Band, and Tritium Well. Patrons can fuel up on falafel by Chef Nadav or Genuine Jamaican Jerk Chicken and maybe catch their breath while watching the LI and NCUHS Dance Companies until it’s time to shake a tail feather again at the Midnight Community Dance Party.
Revelers looking to sample a bit of everything might check out one-man band Bobby Farlice, Academy Theatre, Jason Tardy Comedy, Kotoko Brass, storyteller JT Turner, and Marko the Hypnotist, while sampling mac & cheese, hot dogs, French fries, and churros from food trucks parked among the performance venues.
The heart of First Night North is always live music, and this year’s options include klezmer, didgeridoo, bluegrass, Celtic, jazz, pipe organ, Latin, blues, classic rock, folk, harp, alt-rock, country, world percussion, Tibetan, and French-Canadian. This year’s musical acts are far too many to mention, but favorites include Bob and Sarah Amos, Toussaint St. Negritude, Patti Casey & Colin McCaffrey, Victor Tremblay, and Va-et-Vient.
First Night North 2023 will feature eight full hours of family-friendly entertainment, live and in person, on Saturday, Dec. 31 in 12 St. Johnsbury venues. The festivities begin at 4 p.m. and culminate with a midnight dance party to welcome in the New Year. Refreshments will be available throughout the evening from a variety of vendors and organizations.
For those diehards who make it to the final moments of the year, First Night North will culminate with an outdoor dance party and midnight countdown on Main Street as Classen’s Crane Service raises the Foundry’s First Night North Ball of Lights to welcome 2023.
To purchase admission buttons, see the event schedule, and get a description of all First Night North acts, visit www.firstnightnorth.org. First Night North is produced by Catamount Arts, a dedicated team of volunteers, and a multitude of generous community sponsors.
Submission provided by Erin Narey at Catamount Arts.
