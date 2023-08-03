First Night North Issues Annual Call To Artists

Catamount Arts has begun preparing for First Night North 2024 in St. Johnsbury. First Night North is accepting online applications now for family-friendly acts who’d like to perform Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, as part of Vermont’s favorite New Year’s Eve performing arts festival.
First Night North hires hundreds of artists each year for eight hours of live, family-friendly performances in a dozen St. Johnsbury venues. Acts include music, dance, comedy, puppetry, storytelling, circus arts, and more, featuring both local and traveling artists. Every year, First Night North schedules a selection of eagerly anticipated tried-and-true acts, but organizers always make room for exciting new performances; first-timers made up 30% of last year’s roster.
First-time and former First Night North artist candidates are welcome to apply now for a spot in this year’s line-up. Applicants are asked to familiarize themselves with the following guidelines before filling out the online application in its entirety.
Act content must be suitable for all ages. Artists may apply to perform one or two 45-minute sets. Artists are not required to perform two sets, (nor is First Night required to book two sets), but artists interested in doing so must indicate whether both sets will be identical or substantially different. Venue and time slot assignments will be determined by the First Night North committee and are non-negotiable.
The deadline to apply is Sept. 8, but applying early is strongly encouraged. The First Night North committee will make decisions based on act variety, venue availability and overall budget, and plan to notify applicants of their decision by Sept. 29. To apply for one or two 45-minute performance slots at First Night North in St. Johnsbury on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, please use the following link to fill out the online form in its entirety by Sept. 8: https://forms.gle/4pcYxdpfpzJX695C8. The link can also be found by visiting www.catamountarts.org.
