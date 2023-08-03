First Night North Issues Annual Call To Artists
Sights from First Night North in St. Johnsbury on Dec. 31, 2022.

Catamount Arts has begun preparing for First Night North 2024 in St. Johnsbury. First Night North is accepting online applications now for family-friendly acts who’d like to perform Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, as part of Vermont’s favorite New Year’s Eve performing arts festival.

