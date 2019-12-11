New Year’s Eve probably isn’t most people’s idea of a kid-friendly holiday, but thanks to First Night North, communities in the NEK know otherwise. For 27 years now, First Night North has been providing substance-free, family-friendly entertainment for Northeast Kingdom residents and visitors of all ages. Year after year, St. Johnsbury’s New Year’s Eve performing arts festival presents dozens of diverse performances, many scheduled early enough to still get the littlest revelers to bed on time.
In addition to offering a dazzling array of kid-friendly entertainment ranging from puppet shows, magic, fire dancing, and games, First Night North packs everything into venues that are easily and safely accessible on foot, with plenty of time between acts and beautifully well-lit pathways from one location to the next. Still, even a short walk isn’t realistic for everyone, especially when cold temperatures are a factor, so the RCT shuttle bus will run free of charge all evening, and can be flagged down from anywhere along the 15-minute loop among venues.
For families who prefer sticking to one location for the evening, several kid-friendly entertainment options—including the No Strings Marionettes, Modern Times Puppet Theater, and Kingdom All-Stars—are scheduled back-to-back in one location: St. Johnsbury School. The popular Family Fun Fair and free Maple Grove Pancake Supper will also take place at St. Johnsbury School, a veritable one-stop-shop for families celebrating with young children. Festivities at St. Johnsbury School start and finish early, running from 4-8pm, allowing little ones a full evening of fun without jeopardizing bedtime routines or saddling parents and siblings with over-tired tots.
Special guests at Kingdom All Star’s First Night North set at St. Johnsbury School will include violinists from St. Johnsbury’s EPIC Music program, which provides free intensive instruction to area children, and St. Johnsbury Academy freshman and Vermont Children’s Theater veteran Rory Higgs. Fans of young musicians will also want to check out the Newark Balkan Chorus at St. Andrew’s Church, featuring Newark Street School students harmonizing in five languages; the Kowal Family, four bluegrass-playing siblings ranging in age from 10-16, at United Community Church; as well as high school students such as the Academy Hilltones, Academy Jazz Band, and the Chamberlain Sisters.
Marko the Magician will do an early set this year, performing his well-loved magic act at Fuller Hall at 7, followed by the first of two Nimble Arts Circus sets beginning at 8. The Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium will present shows every thirty minutes from 6 to 9pm, and fire artists Phoenix Bazaar will be outside the St. Johnsbury Firehouse hourly from 6:40 to 9:40.
For revelers willing and able to celebrate late into the evening, entertainment options include Marko the Hypnotist, stand-up comedy with The Jokers, musical favorites Annie & the Hedonists, Tritium Well, and the Bayley-Hazen Boys, as well as midnight fireworks and the raising of the First Night Ball. First Night North will present dozens of additional options, with up to 15 shows hourly, providing all variety of entertainment for audiences of all ages.
For complete information about First Night North, including the schedule, venue map, artist descriptions, where to buy admission buttons, and what delectable snacks and meals will be available, visit www.firstnightnorth.com or www.catamountarts.org.
