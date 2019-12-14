First Night: Northern Vermont Songwriters

NORTHERN VERMONT SONGWRITERS
St. Johnsbury House 5, 6, and 7 p.m.
They come from many walks of life with a common love of writing songs and performing them. The Northern Vermont Songwriters share a common stage for nearly two hours, taking turns singing and playing short sets of their wide variety of songs for each other and their First Night audience. In alphabetical order, this year’s artists are:
Carl Beverly has been writing and perfecting his finger-picking guitar style for the past ten years. He and his wife Carolyn host the monthly Brook House Songwriters’ Circle in Warner, NH. Whether he’s singing a catchy tune about never growing up or a moving song of a forgotten soldier, Carl’s songs reflect his distinctive style, that wraps around the audience, carrying you wherever he wants to take you.
Jane E. Cline began her singing career at the age of seven, performing in rock bands. Two of her songs have been highlighted in an Indie film titled Mustang Stallion- Outlaw’s Tail. Her style is country folk with a little hint of spirituality, blues, bluegrass, funk, and jazz. She finds inspiration with songs that tell a story or have an emotional impact.
Charlie Doherty is an earnest young man of advanced years who relocated to the Northeast Kingdom half a dozen years ago. Once described as “Tom Waits interpreted by Tom Petty,” he has been a member of any number of inexplicably obscure rock and blues bands and rubbed shoulders with some artists you have actually heard of. Nothing rubbed off, but odds are you still find pleasure in his performance even as you forget his name.
Art Edelstein released his first singer/songwriter album, Vermont Roads, in 1989. His most recent is News, Blues and a Dog Tale. In between these albums he released four albums of Celtic music as a solo guitarist, with the duo Borealis, and as a member of the band Poteen. When not writing songs, and playing guitar, Edelstein is a music critic for the Times Argus/Rutland Herald.
Scott Graner was raised in a musical family amidst a vast array of musical styles: everything from classical, jazz and show tunes to country, folk and R&B. However, it was his introduction to the alternative rock music of the 90’s that sparked his creative songwriting juices. Today, Scott has come full circle, writing music as varied as his musical experiences, while looking forward to releasing several new singles.
Michael Hahn attended Berklee College of Music and has entertained New England audiences for decades with such popular bands as Hornbeam, Don’t Call Betty, Hoochi Lombardo, Whetstone, and The Ten Mile Shuffle Band. Michael was a finalist in the USA Songwriting Competition for his original song, “Chick Magnet.”
Carol Hausner’s pure, heartfelt singing, compelling harmonies, and expressive, award-winning songwriting playing traditional, contemporary and original bluegrass, country, and folk music with various bands in the Mid-Atlantic States and New England. In 2009 she placed first in the bluegrass category with co-writer Colin McCaffrey at the legendary MerleFest Chris Austin songwriting contest for “Love Gone By.”
Jim Karns is a past winner of the Baltimore/Washington Songwriters’ Association songwriting contest. He is proud to have shared the stage with members of Lynyrd Skynyrd, .38 Special, Molly Hatchet, and the Rossington Collins Band and has had the great pleasure of opening for the Charlie Daniels Band. Jim is currently concentrating heavily on songwriting, including co-writing new material with Bob Amos. He’s recently signed a publishing contract with Sherrill Blackman, one of Nashville’s top independent music publishers.
Sara Lewis lived in New York City for seven years before she moved to Vermont. There she performed regularly in a variety of Manhattan venues. Listeners compare the sound of this songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and music teacher to the likes of Norah Jones, Regina Spektor, and Ingrid Michaelson.
Victor Tremblay considers himself lucky to be living in beautiful rural northern Vermont and loves the outdoors. Now retired, he has been a singer-songwriter since his early teens.
Trevor Robinson is new to the singer-songwriter line-up this year. Let’s just let him surprise us with his music. And there could be yet another artist or two who will want to offer a few songs.
