First Night: Not Quite Dead

NOT QUITE DEAD
Catamount arts Cabaret 4 and 10 p.m.
This acoustic trio that brings together three seasoned and accomplished musicians who capture the essence of the traditional and roots music that inspired the Grateful Dead. Their repertoire also includes original and Grateful Dead music. Featuring Carol Hausner on guitar and mandolin, Donovan Delabruere on guitar, and founder Jonathan “Doc” Kaplan on piano, Not Quite Dead’s strong and enduring vocals and harmonies combined with great musicianship blend together to create their full, unique sound.
