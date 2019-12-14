PHOENIX BAZAAR
Main St. and Eastern Ave. 6:40, 7:40, 8:40 and 9:40 p.m.
From the far eastern realm of New Hampshire, all the way out to the western borderland of Burlington, Phoenix Bazaar has delighted young and old with their fiery antics. This fire arts performing troupe is an odd assortment of fire performers dedicated to exploring the balance of movement and flame. From poi, to fire staff, to fire fans, they bring a variety of fiery delights. Where? Where else but next to the St. Johnsbury Fire Department?
