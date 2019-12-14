PLANETARIUM SHOWS
Fairbanks Museum Planetarium 6 to 9 p.m.
The stars in this show are perfectly aligned with First Night 2020, the Lyman Spitzer, Jr. Planetarium at the Fairbanks Museum presents “Our View is 20/20.”. Join the Fairbanks’ expert astronomers at the only public planetarium in Vermont as they give you a tour of the winter skies, and show you highlights for 2020. These sights include fantastic views of Venus, and a marvelous meeting of Jupiter and Saturn late in the year. Audiences are welcomed and seated for each show every 30 minutes on a first-come, first-served basis.
