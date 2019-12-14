First Night: Primal Boys

THE PRIMAL BOYS
South Church Hall 8 and 10 p.m.
(Subject to edit) Presenting American roots music, blues and bluegrass, fiddler Jason Bergman leads the Primal Boys. After performing on five continents as half the New York duo Jason ‘n’ Grayson, here in Vermont Jason is a member of the Vermont Philharmonic and the Montpelier Chamber Orchestra. He also has a thriving presence as a music teacher at the St. Johnsbury Academy and the EPIC Music violin program at the St. Johnsbury School. Guitarist Russell Seeger is a talented songwriter who’s been around the New York scene the ‘70s as a member of the Sheiks and around the U.S. as a member of the Last Hombres. For the last few years, bassist Steve Kaplan has been “holding the bottom” at the New York Roots Music Association and as one third of The League of Naughty Cubists. Steve, Russ, and Jason go back many years, opening countless shows for the New Riders of the Purple Sage, Dr. John, Commander Cody, Earl Scruggs, and others.
