First Night: Shrimp Tunes

SHRIMP TUNES
Universalist-Unitarian Church 9 p.m.
Here’s something different: a one-man-band featuring bass and foot operated snare drum, guitar, harmonica, and vocals, playing an eclectic mix of classic rock, blues, Americana, and country tunes. Glenn McElwain, aka “Shrimp,” is a performing musician from the Northeast Kingdom. With decades of experience both on stage and in the studio, he performs regularly at resorts and music venues throughout New England. Be prepared to sing along!
