First Night: Sophie & James Lamar

SOPHIE & JAMES LAMAR
St. Johnsbury House 9 p.m.
This father-daughter duo play a blend of originals and covers. After her high school graduation, Sophie moved to California to pursue her musical interests. James is a songwriter and local teacher who has previously played for young audiences during First Night. His original songs will include a few from his recent musicals. Together, Sophie and James will share an uplifting mix of songs that will make you feel good.
