First Night: Star Rats

STAR RATS
Morse Center 8 to 9:45 p.m.
Northeast Kingdom super-group, Star Rats, features some of the regions top rockers from bands such as Subject to Change, Tritium Well, Electric Sorcery, The Atlantic Effect, Beardos and more. Their hard rocking bluesy jams, instrumental acrobatics, and sweet vocal harmonies are sure to move your body, mind, and soul.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.