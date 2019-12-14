First Night: Swing North Big Band

SWING NORTH BIG BAND
Streeter Hall 7 to 8:45 pm
Swing North Big Band plays classic swing and dance music with an 18-piece Big Band featuring Vermont and New Hampshire’s finest jazz musicians. Under the direction of Phil Brown, their program includes seasonal music and Big Band favorites for dancing and listening.
