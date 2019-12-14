First Night: The Drumatics

THE DRUMATICS
Catamount Arts Cabaret 5 p.m.
These dedicated drum enthusiasts come to Linda Warnaar’s percussion class from many walks of life to understand and share the universal appeal of the traditional beat of a wide variety of drums. The Drumatics are sure to get hearts pounding and spirits soaring when they draw you into their circle of rhythm this New Year’s Eve.
