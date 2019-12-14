First Night: Third Shift

THIRD SHIFT
Morse Center Stuart Theater 6 to 7:45 p.m.
Sharing a passion for genuine rock ‘n roll, blues and outlaw country, Third Shift been playing music together all their lives.. Third Shift’s many influences include Bob Dylan, Tom Petty, Jimi Hendrix, Nirvana, The Rolling Stones, Levon Helm, and the Band. Hailing from the Northeast Kingdom, their sound embodies the mountains and the lifestyle of northern Vermont . With Ethan Sawyer on guitar, and brothers Matt and Kyle Goodell on bass and drums, Third Shift is “roots music with volume.”
