First Night: Uncommon Folk

UNCOMMON FOLK
Universalist Unitarian Congregation 4 p.m.
This merry little band of friends has been playing together for over a decade. Uncommon Folk play mostly folk; a little bit of bluegrass, some toe-tapping, old-time fiddle tunes, original songs, and even a sprinkling of country. Their multi-instrumental talents and sweet harmonies weave a magical spell and their stories always keep audiences entertained. Uncommon Folk share the vocals in common with Paul Amey on fiddle, mandolin, guitar, and viola; Samantha Amey on upright bass and finger-picking guitar; and Tom Bishop on frailing style banjo and bass.
