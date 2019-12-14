First Night: United Community Handbell Ensemble

UNITED COMMUNITY HANDBELL ENSEMBLE

St. Johnsbury House 4 pm

First Night occurs right in the middle of the 12 days of Christmas. The United Community Handbell Ensemble celebrates the season with a “Carol-Ring.” Under the direction of Phil Brown, their program features seasonal carols from various traditions, plus opportunities for the audience to sing along.

