First Night: Va-Et-Vient

VA-ET-VIENT
Universalist Unitarian Congregation 5 and 7 p.m.
With backgrounds rich in French cultures and language, through lifelong experiences living and traveling in French-speaking lands, Va-et-vient (“Come & Go”) creates beautiful harmonies. Celebrating the many colors found in music from several French cultures, Carol Reed, Suzanne Germain, and Lausanne Allen take you from 16th century France to New Orleans with lively dance numbers, touching love songs, kickin’ Cajun tunes, and rollicking Créole favorites. From neighbors to the north, these musiciennes bring back new old tunes learned from Québecois elders (and youngsters!) and re-weave them into their own arrangements. The Addison county trio accompanies their vocal harmonies on guitar, mandolin, fiddle, flute, and percussion.
