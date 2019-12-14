First Night: Village Harmony Alumni Ensemble

VILLAGE HARMONY ALUMNI ENSEMBLE
St. Andrew’s Church 8 and 10 p.m.
Led by Village Harmony founder Larry Gordon and veteran director Carl Linich, the young adults of the Village Harmony Alumni Ensemble gather during the holidays to enhance their fluency in traditional songs from around the world. With clear command of radically-varied singing styles and infectiously joyous stage presence, Village Harmony performances create a sound that is guaranteed to be dynamic, unpredictable, and absolutely exciting.
