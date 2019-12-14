First Night: Willem Lange

WILLEM LANGE
St. Andrew’s Church 5 and 6 p.m.
“One of the most beloved storytellers in northern New England.” That sounds like an opinion, but long-time listeners to Vermont Public Radio would attest that it’s simply a fact. Willem Lange’s stories draw from a vast assortment of life experience working his way through college as a ranch hand, Adirondack guide, preacher, construction laborer, bobsled run announcer, assembly line worker, cab driver, bookkeeper, and bartender during nine years of scattered semesters. Then there followed stints as a high school English teacher, an Outward Bound instructor and director, and a career as a building and remodeling contractor. All these jobs have fed his storytelling. Willem has published nine books. His audio recordings have received four Emmy nominations, and won one!
