First Wednesdays Event In Newport Cancelled Oct 3, 2022

The First Wednesdays event scheduled for this Wednesday, Oct. 5, to be presented by the Vermont Humanities Council at Goodrich Memorial Library in Newport has been cancelled. The presentation, which was to feature father/son storytellers/musicians Joseph and Jesse Bruchac of the Nulhegan Abenaki Nation, will hopefully be rescheduled sometime in the spring.
