LYNDONVILLE — Raise your flippers for a different kind of mermaid. Mermamia is coming to the Satellite Gallery, 71 Depot Street in Lyndonville with an opening party Friday, July 16 from 5-7 p.m.
Affectionately known by her many collectors and admirers as “the fish lady,” Rachel Laundon, a contemporary folk artist based in Waterbury Center, makes out-of-this-world underwater creatures. Shaped from clay, wood, copper, beeswax, and found objects, her mixed media sculptures, including masks, are splashed with color and brimming with humor.
“I think fish are beautiful creatures,” she says. “I can’t believe the amount of color and pattern and variety there are under the water. It’s mysterious. They fill me with wonder.”
Swimming into Lyndonville: a sexy walrus, an adorable axolotl, a coral trout with a pout, a sparkling seahorse, a sassy sweetlips, a languid lumpsucker, and a pufferfish with style to spare.
“The Satellite Gallery has been following Rachel’s work for quite a while,” says gallery founder and director Martha Elmes. “The masks are some of our favorite pieces, and being able to show them along with her other fabulous art here in Lyndonville is a very cool opportunity. We are hoping that our friends at Lead and Tackle, a wonderful sporting goods store, will bring all their fish-loving friends to see the show. It will be very special.”
Born in Danville and trained as an educator, Laundon left teaching about a decade ago to make the shift to full-time artistry. “I like pattern and play and shiny things,” she says. “I never make the same fish twice.” Laundon lives with her husband, Sage, and their dog, Nepal, on Thatcher Brook, “so I have running water to inspire me throughout the day.”
The show runs through Aug. 7.
