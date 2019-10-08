Folk Singers Dana And Susan Robinson Coming To Great North Woods

The Great North Woods Committee for the Arts welcomes the return of Americana-roots duo Dana and Susan Robinson from Cabot, on Saturday, Oct. 12. The couple will be performing in the museum theater room at the Great North Woods Center for the Arts in Columbia.
The GNWCA has hosted the Robinsons several times in recent years and look forward to the couple’s return at the new home of the GNWCA. Dana and Susan are an Americana-folk duo who combine vivid songwriting and storytelling, along with fiddle tunes, banjo grooves, elegant melodies, and rich harmony singing.
Drawing upon experiences of more than 20 years of touring, Dana and Susan craft a performance that conveys the mystery and wonders of their journey. Their unique blend of original songwriting and traditional Appalachian music bring to their performances a deep understanding of America’s musical heritage and how it relates to our contemporary lives.
Music Upstream describe the Robinsons as “Exquisite music–physical and spiritual, contemporary and ancient, up to its eyeballs in mud and transcendence. Musicians like Dana Robinson don’t grow on trees,” and the Asheville Citizen-Times wrote of the couple, “Rural America explored with elegant simplicity. Their music and cleanly poetic songwriting bring to mind the great folksingers of our times.”
GNWCA President Charlie Jordan said, “We’re delighted to have the Robinsons as one of our first concerts in the museum theater room at the Arts Center. Those attending the show will get an early view of progress we are making in our first-floor venue in the chapel building, as well as see some of the historic artifacts we are assembling associated with this historic property.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.