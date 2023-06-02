ST. JOHNSBURY — The Food Truck Popup @ the Pavilion is back for its second year, produced by Discover St. Johnsbury to bring food and fun to the Trailhead Pavilion at 195 Bay Street in downtown St. Johnsbury.
By popular demand, the series has expanded, taking place on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each summer month - June 13 & 27, July 11 & 25, & August 8 & 22, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. There are also more food vendors planned for each event, plus live music, corn hole, and more.
“We had an amazing turnout for these events last year,” says Gillian Sewake, director of Discover St. Johnsbury. “The message was loud and clear that we needed to add more dates, and additional vendors. St. J sure loves food trucks!”
For the first event on Tuesday, June 13, vendors include:
● Avelie’s Sweet Treats, serving ice cream and other desserts
● Genuine Jamaican, serving jerk, curries, and Jamaican pasties
● Lady Shaye’s Catering, serving sliders, wings, homemade mac and cheese, and other fried goodies
● NEK Catering, serving sandwiches and grab & go foods
● Smokin’ Somethin’ BBQ, serving pulled pork, brisket, ribs, tacos, and chili dogs
● Vulgar Display of Poutine, serving scratch-made poutine, with gluten free and vegan options
● Woodbelly Pizza, serving wood-fired pizzas
St. Johnsbury’s own Loud Moon will play music, and Denelle Noyes will be doing face painting. Being at the trailhead, the weekly gravel bike meetup hosted by guide Land Animal Adventures will meet at the pavilion at 5:30.
Later events include a rotating list of vendors, which include Mexi-Rico Autentico, Kingdom Kreperie, Maria’s Kusina, Chef Nadav, Rocky’s New York Style Hot Dogs, Shrubby’s Smokeshack, Farm to Fire Pizza, and Mo’s Backyard BBQ. The vendor lineup for all six dates can be found at www.discoverstjohnsbury.com/foodtruckpopup, or call the Welcome Center at 802-748-8575 for more info.
These events are rain or shine. Consider bringing a picnic blanket or seating in case picnic tables are full. Limited parking is available at the pavilion, including ADA accessible spots. If the parking area is full, there are more spots a short distance way at Depot Square Park and the Pearl Street lot.
