The Connecticut River Artisans Group is welcoming the public to the 0pening of an exhibit titled, “For The Love Of Art.” This show will feature works by multi-medium artists and artisans of the CRAG group. The reception to celebrate the new exhibit is Friday, Jan. 24 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the CRAG gallery in Fiddleheads, 110 Main St. in Colebrook.
This exhibit will have a myriad of artistic stylizations and the title of the exhibit lends itself to a completely open interpretation by each artist. The exhibit will be on display through Feb. 14.
The receptions are casual and offer complimentary wine, cheeses, fruit and refreshments as well as a chance to see the new exhibit and meet local artists and artisans. For information about exhibit schedules, membership or to learn how to sponsor an exhibit, contact Bette Guerin at 603-237-9302.
