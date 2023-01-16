Forecast Calls For Weatherman Mark Breen To Speak At Lisbon Historical Society Jan. 18

Fairbanks Museum meteorologist Mark Breen. (Courtesy photo)

LISBON, N.H. — Fairbanks Museum senior meteorologist and planetarium director Mark Breen, will be the guest speaker at the Lisbon Area Historical Society Annual Meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 7 p.m. at The Lisbon-Landaff Shared Ministry Church, 49 South Main St. in Lisbon. The program is free, and everyone is welcome.

