Forecast Calls For Weatherman Mark Breen To Speak At Lisbon Historical Society Jan. 18

LISBON, N.H. — Fairbanks Museum senior meteorologist and planetarium director Mark Breen, will be the guest speaker at the Lisbon Area Historical Society Annual Meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 7 p.m. at The Lisbon-Landaff Shared Ministry Church, 49 South Main St. in Lisbon. The program is free, and everyone is welcome.
Breen’s presentation, “What’s Next? The Weather; Past, Present, and Future,” will focus on the history of weather events, locally and regionally. “What does this tell us about the weather today? What can we expect in the future? I guess about the only guarantee is that there will be more weather,” says Breen.
As the morning voice of weather on Vermont Public’s “Eye on the Sky,” as well as several local radio stations for over 40 years, Breen has a loyal following and is a popular speaker. He is also the author of the award-winning children’s book, “The Kids’ Book of Weather Forecasting.” Along with weather forecasting for radio and newspapers, his work at the museum involves teaching weather and science. He lives in St. Johnsbury with his wife Sandi. They enjoy golfing, gardening, working on their house, as well as performing with their singing quartet, WindRose.
The Lisbon Area Historical Society (LAHS) serves Lisbon, Lyman, and Landaff, New Hampshire with a mission to preserve and promote local history. “We work hard to fulfill our mission, and a large part of that is engaging the public. We have a great following for our public programs, and we expect a good crowd for Mark Breen’s presentation at our annual meeting,” says LAHS president and archivist Dorothy Wiggins. “We are looking forward to a very exciting year.”
The Society will this year open its new museum in the historic former Lisbon Congregational Church Parish House at 9 Depot Street in Lisbon, which it purchased in 2021 and successfully applied to have added to the N.H. State Register of Historic Places. With a capital campaign that has to date raised over $253,000 in private donations, LAHS has been busy preparing the historic building for its museum collection, research library, and venue for its public programs and events.
One of the recent accomplishments of LAHS was having three 1930s-era painted stage curtains owned by the Town of Lyman, professionally conserved by Curtains Without Borders of Burlington, Vt., with funding through a NH Moose Plate Grant awarded to LAHS in the amount of $14,867. The curtains will be displayed in the new museum, and the first public program planned for the new museum will be about the historic curtains.
