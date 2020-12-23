The Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing (VDTM) will present a five-part virtual concert series featuring local Vermont musicians, as well as regional and national acts who have an affinity for the state. The series is called “Forevergreen: A Vermont Adventure in Music” and launches on Saturday, Dec. 26. The first episode features Kat Wright, Twiddle and Taj Mahal. Other artists in upcoming episodes include Grace Potter, Neko Case, The Avett Brothers, Susan Tedeschi & Derek Trucks and many more.
All episodes will stream live on the Vermont Tourism YouTube and Facebook channels at 7:00pm.
“We have all been missing the sense of community and connection that live performances offer, and Vermont has so many talented musicians that either got their start here or who still call the state home,” said VDTM Commissioner Heather Pelham. “We wanted to find a way to support the arts in Vermont and Forevergreen is one way we can bring the music and spirit of Vermont to all those who are missing it, wherever they may be. We hope this concert series will keep people connected to the state and provide some inspiration for better days ahead.”
Higher Ground Presents is producing the series and each of the five episodes will feature a performance from the stage at Higher Ground in South Burlington, a performance at a Vermont ski resort, and a visit with national artists from across the country. Higher Ground Presents has enlisted local performers, artists, and video production teams to bring these concerts to life and deliver needed support to a first to close, last to open sector.
“Forevergreen provides a connection for viewers to explore, and support, some of the incredible music that lives in Vermont. Vermont punches way above its weight class in performing arts and these intimate performances showcase a wonderful range of this talent,” said Higher Ground founder, Alex Crothers.
For the preview video, full artist line-up and air dates for all five episodes, visit the Vermont Vacation website.
