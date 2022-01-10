MONTPELIER — The Vermont Arts Council (VAC) is honoring its 2021 Arts Award recipients in the premiere of short video tributes about their work, as well as a video message from Gov. Phil Scott.
Each year, the VAC, in partnership with the governor’s office, honors five individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the state’s cultural landscape. Due to the pandemic, the council was unable to hold its annual in-person ceremony, so instead it is honoring its recipients in film.
Former Poet Laureate of Vermont Sydney Lea, of Newbury, received the 2021 Governor’s Award for Excellence in the Arts, the highest honor presented to an artist by the state of Vermont.
“I’m so impressed by the wide-ranging scope of his work, which includes publishing a number of books, serving as Vermont’s Poet Laureate, and teaching at top universities. But maybe what I appreciate most is how his love of Vermont seeps into everything he writes,” said Gov. Scott in a video introducing the award to Lea.
In his video, Lea wanders through woods and along trails near his home and describes the discovery process that occurs for him in composing poems. He reads two poems, “Metaphor” and “Mahayana in Vermont” from his 2013 collection, I Was Thinking of Beauty.
Artists from Burlington, Brattleboro, Williston and Charlotte are also being honored.
The Vermont Arts Council envisions a Vermont where all people have access to the arts and creativity in their lives, education, and communities.
