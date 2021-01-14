Four-part Zoom Series Focuses on ‘The Rockpile’

PINKHAM NOTCH, N.H. — The Great North Woods Libraries have collaborated to present a series of four Zoom events that revolve around the formidable peak of Mt. Washington. They are scheduled for the first Wednesdays of February, March, April, and May, all beginning at 6 p.m.
The series begins Feb. 3 with the program “Over The Headwall: A Short History of Skiing in Tuckerman Ravine.” Presenter Jeff Leich is executive director of New England Ski Museum in Franconia, and is editor of the Journal of the New England Ski Museum.
Next in the series, award-winning author and journalist Dan Szczesny will discuss his connection to Mt. Washington in his March 3 presentation, “The White Mountain: Rediscovering Mt. Washington.” Author of The White Mountain: Rediscovering Mount Washington’s Hidden Culture, Szczesny spent a year exploring the mountain and its impact on the people who adventure on it. Registration in this program allows access to the accompanying documentary which can be watched before or after the event.
The area around Mt. Washington is teeming with wildlife of all kinds. On April 7, a naturalist from Squam Lakes Natural Science Center in Holderness, N.H. will have on hand some of the wild animals that make their homes in the White Mountains during the program “Animals of the White Mountains.” Info will be shared about their places in larger ecosystems and what makes these animals well-suited for life in New Hampshire.
The series ends with the May 7 program “Land Above the Trees: Exploring the Alpine Zone in the White Mountains.” Presenter Nicky Pizzo is the guided outdoors manager at the Appalachian Mountain Club, and a senior naturalist with the AMC. Pizzo has spent 20+ years exploring the alpine zone, in particular the Alpine Garden below the summit of Mt Washington. This presentation will explore the plants and animals found above treeline in the White Mountains and what makes it so special.
To attend, audience members must submit an email address and have access to a computer or phone with video and/or microphone capability. Interested participants can register at: www.wmcc.edu/fortier-library/.
