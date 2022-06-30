Four Patchwork Players Shows Set for GNWCA

COLUMBIA, N.H. — Four Patchwork Players shows, produced by the Weathervane Theatre in Whitefield, are coming to the Great North Woods Center for the Arts (GNWCA) this summer.
Held outdoors at the GNWCA, patrons are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit and enjoy a summer morning outdoors. If bad weather, the show will move indoors.
On July 13, at 11 a.m., the first show of the summer season is “Where The Wild Things Are.” A unique adaptation based on the beloved picture book, Where The Wild Things Are by Maurice Sendak, will make this story come to life like never before. A young boy named Max wreaks havoc through his household and is sent to bed without supper. We see Max’s dreams come to life through movement and dance, and our imaginations transform us into a moonlit forest surrounded by a vast ocean. Here is where Max learns many life lessons that even adults should pay attention to. Inside all of us is fear, hope and adventure. Inside all of us….is a wild thing.
Two weeks later, on July 27, again at 11 a.m., will be “Pop Jamz: Impossible Karaoke.” Do you love pop music old and new? Inspired by Jimmy Fallon’s game show “That’s My Jam,” this show will take you on a pop music adventure encompassing tunes for everyone in the family. Four contestants of Impossible Karaoke will take everyone on a wild ride with wacky games and challenges to test their pop music knowledge. While everyone is singing along, we also learn the importance of honesty and what it really means to be a winner.
On Wednesday, Aug. 10, the Patchwork Players bring the show “Camp Kindness.” Camp Kindness is a place where the power of kindness can make anything possible. This play introduces everyone to a group of kid-animals who attend a summer camp on how to display more kindness with themselves and others. Kindness can be the cure to many of life’s challenges. All it takes is some effort, compassion, teamwork, creative thinking and a whole lot of love and care to make a difference in others’ lives, and hopefully, in the whole world.
The final show, Aug. 24, again at 11 a.m., is “Best Of…Becoming Patchwork.” This is the group’s favorite way to conclude the Patchwork season. This show is a montage, or collage, incorporating some of the summer’s favorite moments from the summer. It’s a walk down memory lane and a look into the future that is directed, choreographed and conceived by the 2022 intern company.
For more information about this or any show at the Center, visit gnwca.org or call 603-246-8998.
