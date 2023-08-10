Fox Royale Returns August 13 For Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Show

ST. JOHNSBURY — Alt-pop darlings Fox Royale return to St. Johnsbury this Sunday, August 13th, for a 5 p.m. show at Dog Mountain. Their 2022 show, scheduled as part of Final Fridays, was canceled due to lightning. Catamount Arts is eager for a second opportunity to host the increasingly popular band whose current US tour includes 10 states in the next two weeks.
Fox Royale make anthemic, jangly indie-rock that sparkles with the same energy as acts like Cold War Kids, Cage the Elephant and Vampire Weekend. Their debut single, “Don’t Call Me When You’re Lonely,” is about a seemingly isolating phenomenon: loneliness, particularly the kind that affects traveling musicians (or traveling workers of any kind) and their partners. So why does the song sound so big, so full? Because Fox Royale has the ability to make music about things like emotional insecurities, breakups, and family dysfunction sound almost joyful.
“It’s bright sounding,” says Fox Royale’s Nathan Hurley. “A lot of it sounds happy. It’s not just one line that’s super catchy. We want every line to get stuck in your head.”
The Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series presents a free concert Sundays at Dog Mountain, through August 27. There are food vendors, but no outdoor alcohol is permitted. Patrons are welcome to bring food.
Kingdom Trails put in switchback footpaths for easier passage from the parking area to the concert green. Parking is also available at Fairbanks Scales on Portland Street, where patrons can then board a free shuttle, courtesy of RCT, up to Dog Mountain. Visit catamounarts.org for more information.
