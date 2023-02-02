Franconia Area Heritage Council Skating Party Returns After 3-year Hiatus

Members of the Franconia Area Heritage Council are looking at the possibility of placing the Franconia Heritage Museum on the New Hampshire State Register of Historic Places. Meanwhile, the town is preparing to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the settlement of Franconia in 2023. (Contributed photo)

FRANCONIA, N.H. — For the first time in three years, the Franconia Area Heritage Council is hosting its mid-winter skating party. The event will take place Feb. 18 from noon-3 p.m., with hot chocolate, cookies and cheer served up by treasurer Phil Krill and other FAHC board members and volunteers. Skaters will be able to relax and wiggle their toes in the warming hut adjacent to the Chamber of Commerce Welcome Center behind the town hall and Abbie Greenleaf Library.

