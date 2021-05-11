FRANCONIA, N.H. — The Franconia Heritage Museum opens for the 2021 season Saturday, May 29 at 1 p.m.
The museum will be open Saturdays from 1-4 p.m. this year. CDC guidelines will be followed, including wearing masks and physical distancing indoors. Should there be large numbers of visitors, the museum may opt to limit the number of visitors indoors at one time.
The exhibit A Visit To An Old-Fashioned Country Store includes pictures and information about stores in Franconia. Volunteers have constructed an old-fashioned country store in the Jewell Friedman Exibit Room. Artifacts include old tools, household items, a post office sorting case, clothing, and ledgers used by the shopkeeper. “In the 1800s and early 1900s, there were several stores in Franconia meeting diverse needs of residents at a time when it took hours to get to Littleton…no last minute trips to Walmart, Lowe’s or Shaw’s…rather like the life some of us have led for the last year!” said Nancy C. Heinemann, president of the Franconia Area Heritage Council.
Permanent displays in the 1878 New England farm house and attached buildings include old farm equipment, Old Man of the Mountain, Iron Furnace, Dow Clock, china and more. “Try our scavenger hunts – one for children and one for adults. See if you can find artifacts that our ancestors would have had or used, including some that are mysterious to us!” Heinemann said. “We have made several changes this year, so it is worth a visit.”
The museum is open until mid October or at other times by email or phone request through the museum.
