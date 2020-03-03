Franconia Librarian Exhibits Works At 42 Maple

On March 6, Bethlehem’s 42 Maple Contemporary Art Center hosts the opening reception for “And Then….” an exhibition that features new works by Ann Steuernagel. Best known as the director of the Abbie Greenleaf Library in Franconia, Steurernagel is also an experimental filmmaker and sound artist who works with found materials such as old 16mm home movies and records, as well as original footage and field recordings.
“This new body of work, which follows a period of tremendous upheaval in my life, consists of films, sound, non-electric movies, and small sculptures that explore the frailty of the human body as well as my delight with subtle human gestures and the aural world,” said Steuernagel.
Steurernagel’s films have been shown at festivals and galleries throughout the United States including Boston, New York and San Francisco as well as in Canada, Mexico, and Europe. She is the recipient of a Locarno Video Art Prize, a Somerville Arts Lottery grant, a Massachusetts Cultural Council Media Fellowship and a LEF grant. She was also a fellow at the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study at Harvard University.
In 2011, Steurernagel’s film “The Garden”won Best of Festival (experimental) at the 30th Black Maria Film Festival. In 2013, her video “Red Boat” was included in the permanent collection of the Worcester Museum of Art in Worcester, MA. More recently, her work was presented in shows at the Brattleboro Museum and Arts Center, Vermont and the Chautauqua Institute in Chautauqua, New York.
In 2017, after years of making films and videos whose exhibition required lots of equipment and electricity, Steuernagel decided to pursue the creation of non-electric movies. She became enamored with the idea of viewing moving images that could be held in one’s hand and required only one’s own kinetic energy for display. Experiments with this idea have resulted in the creation of flip books, crank boxes and lenticular cards. However, she has not completely abandoned traditional movie making and with this current exhibition she proudly presents both approaches to exhibiting the moving image.
The opening reception for “And Then…” is from 7 to 9 pm on Friday, March 6, at 42 Maple Contemporary Art Center. Free and open to the public, this exhibition includes multimedia presentations as well as two and three-dimensional works. Works will be on display until March 30. Learn more about 42 Maple by visiting the website at 42maple.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.