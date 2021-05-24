It’s almost impossible to drive through Franconia Notch without gazing up in wonder at its steep cliffs, shimmering lakes and forested mountainsides that give way to a stunning alpine zone.
The eight-mile section of Interstate 93 that runs through the notch is encompassed by Franconia Notch State Park (FNSP), which itself is surrounded by the White Mountain National Forest.
Greg Keeler, Director of Marketing and Sales for FNSP, says limited development is part of what makes the state park special.
“And, of course, the notch itself is an amazing geological feature formed by glaciers,” he said. “It’s really neat to get up on top of Mount Lafayette and look down … you can almost picture the glacier that carved through it.”
While recreation opportunities abound — hiking, fishing, biking, swimming, rock climbing and more — parking fills up quickly and some attractions require prior reservations.
Keeler encourages visitors to plan ahead, show up early and have a backup plan, especially for the more popular trails. Parking is illegal on the highway and Keeler says that state police will have a presence in the notch this summer.
Up-to-date information on park attractions can be found on Cannon Mountain’s website at cannonmt.com
HIKING
The notch’s most classic hike is the strenuous 8.4-mile Franconia Ridge loop — Falling Waters Trail to Old Bridle Path — that traverses the summits of Mt Lafayette, 5260’, and Mt Lincoln, 5089’. However, parking can be hard to come by and visitors should be prepared for changing weather conditions.
Keeler recommends parties with the ridge in their sights show up as early as possible: by 7 a.m.
One of his favorite hikes, however, is the much shorter loop of Artist’s Bluff and Bald Mountain, located with ample parking right across from Cannon Mountain’s base lodge.
“I’ve hiked Artist’s Bluff, I don’t know how many times,” Keeler. “It just seems to not ever get old. It’s short, it’s very accessible and we go up there all year long since it’s such a cool spot.”
Other great hikes include the steep but short jaunt up to Lonesome Lake, which is nestled at 2700’ along with an Appalachian Mountain Club (AMC) hut. The AMC plans to reopen its hut system, which includes Greenleaf hut on the side of Mt Lafayette, in June after it was closed for overnight guests last year.
Keeler also recommends that visitors check out the Basin, a granite pothole 20-feet in diameter at the base of a waterfall.
“It’s a popular, easy thing to get to,” he said. “It’s a cool spot and a really neat feature.”
Some lesser-known hikes include the 1.2-mile out-and-back to Georgiana Falls and the 1.7-mile trail up Mt Pemigewassett.
RESERVATIONS REQUIRED
The Aerial Tramway that runs to the 4080’ summit of Cannon Mountain is slated to reopen at the end of May after being closed last season due to COVID-19 concerns. Online reservations are required for the eight-minute ride and visitors will have one hour to explore the trails and views before heading back down.
Keeler says that to start the season, masks will be required in the tramway building and the tram car.
Just up the road from the tram is Echo Lake Beach, which provides those with prior reservations swimming and boat rentals with a view.
The Flume Gorge, a two-mile path leading deep into a granite gorge with waterfalls, also requires reservations.
BIKING
The Flume’s visitor center is also the Southern terminus for the 8.8-mile paved bike path that runs all the way to the Skookumchuck trailhead north of the notch.
Visitors may bring their own bikes or rent one at the Old Man of the Mountain historic site, which provides easy access to the path.
OLD MAN OF THE MOUNTAIN PLAZA
A short and scenic walk leads to Profiler Plaza: a memorial to the iconic New Hampshire landmark on the shore of Profile Lake. Seven stainless-steel “profilers” allow visitors to see what the Old Man used to look like before he fell from Cannon Cliff on May 3, 2003.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.