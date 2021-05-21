FRANCONIA, N.H. — Abbie Greenleaf Library has been selected as one of 300 libraries to receive a grant from the American Library Association (ALA). The $3,000 award is designated to support a community read of The Diary of Anne Frank followed by a discussion focusing on the impact of isolation on individuals and how to build a stronger community.
Feelings of isolation are not uncommon for those living in rural areas. With the onset of COVID, isolation was amplified and in some cases wreaked havoc with our lives.
The Diary of Anne Frank is a story of extreme isolation, suffering and hope. How did Anne and her family cope with living in isolation? How did excruciating fear and intolerance lead to her plight? How have we coped with the isolation imposed by COVID? How has this recent experience changed us? Where do we find hope? How can we reduce feelings of isolation and create a more connected community?
In late June, the library will provide free copies of The Diary of Anne Frank (versions available for adults and children). In early September, the community will be invited to come together outside the library to discuss the book and the issues that it brings up.
Those interested in participating may contact the library by email: info@abbielibrary.org, or by telephone (603-823-8424).
