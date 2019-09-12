Friends of Dog Mountain, the nonprofit owner and operator of Stephen Huneck’s Dog Mountain, will offer free family pet portraits at Dog Mountain’s Stephen Huneck Gallery on Sundays, Sept. 15 and 22, during the LevittAmp St. Johnsbury Concert series.
Bob Jenks of Jenks Studio of Photography in St. Johnsbury has volunteered to take photos of dogs and their humans from 3-6 pm., during the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series concert, presented by Catamount Arts and hosted by Dog Mountain.
September 15’s concert opens with Audrey Drake, followed by Durham County Poets, a soul/folk/blues band from southern Quebec.
On September 22, Kerubo opens for Nomadic Massive of Montreal.
Families can register for photos in the Stephen Huneck Gallery and enjoy hot cider while waiting to have their portraits taken. The event is free for all. Dog Mountain is located at 143 Parks Road in St. Johnsbury.
