ST. JOHNSBURY — Catamount Arts has invited Alice Wuertele, Francophile and cinémaphile, to curate a free mini festival of French films during the month of October. Wuertele will present two French films of her choice and host a discussion at each screening.
Wuertele plans to present Les Intouchables, on Wednesday, Oct. 6, and The Widow of St. Pierre, on Wednesday, Oct. 20th. Both screenings are free and open to the public.
Les Intouchables, released in 2011, is a poignant and humorous film based on a true story. Starring two of France’s award-winning actors, Francois Cluzet and Omar Sy, it became one of the country’s highest grossest films. Les Intouchables examines an unlikely friendship that develops between a wealthy paraplegic and his caretaker, a grizzled ex-con. The film addresses issues of class and representation, sometimes tenderly, sometimes with irreverence, but always with charisma. Les Intouchables is in French with English subtitles and is Rated R.
On Oct. 20, Wuertele will present The Widow of St. Pierre, released in 2000. Set in 1850 on a desolate French island south of Newfoundland, the film stars the iconic Juliette Binoche as an extraordinary, strong-willed woman caught in a provocative tension between her army captain husband and a stranger sentenced to death. A powerful story that examines closely the subtle dramas of marriage, as well as the larger drama of a man’s impending execution, The Widow of St. Pierre is ultimately a riveting love story. The Widow of St. Pierre is in French with English subtitles and is Rated R.
Following the screening of each movie, Wuertele, a French teacher and Catamount member of 18 years, will host a discussion. Both film screenings are free, and compliance with Catamount’s COVID safety protocol is required. Attendees must wear masks and bring valid IDs, as well as proof of vaccination or negative PCR test performed within 72 hours.
For more information about film events at Catamount Arts, the COVID safety protocols, or other arts and arts education events scheduled for fall, visit www.catamountarts.org or call (802) 748-2600.
