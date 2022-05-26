Free French Film Screenings in June at Catamount

Catamount Arts has announced two free film screenings this June as part of its monthly Community Curated Film Series. April’s film curator is Alice Wuertele who will host two Wednesday night screenings: “Jules et Jim,” on June 15th, and “La Vie en Rose,” on June 29th. Both screenings will take place at 6pm in air-conditioned theaters at Catamount Arts on Eastern Avenue.
An ardent Francophile and cinémaphile, Alice Wuertele is a French teacher and has been a member and devotee of Catamount Arts for nearly 20 years. She will facilitate an audience discussion after each screening of her specially selected April films.
The first film, “Jules et Jim,” will screen on June 15th and was directed in 1962 by Francois Truffaut. In 1955, when he was a 23-year-old film critic, Truffaut was overwhelmed by Henri-Pierre Roche’s autobiographical first novel and vowed to make it into a film if he ever succeeded at directing. He realized his promise six years later.
“Jules et Jim” begins by introducing two aspiring writers in Paris before WWI. Jules is a shy, diminutive Austrian, a born onlooker who can’t get the girls, unlike his handsome charismatic friend Jim. The young friends lead genial, somewhat banal Bohemian lives, brimming with talk of writing and women, until the desirable and dangerous Catherine changes everything.
The second film, “La Vie en Rose,” will screen on June 29th and explores the extraordinary rags to riches life of France’s immortal songbird Edith Piaf, brought to life onscreen by the award-winning Marion Cotillard. Piaf survived the streets of Paris using the only gift she had: her magnificent voice. Discovered at age 19, singing on a street corner, the legendary chanteuse was catapulted from brothel to fame, but not even her iconic voice could protect her from loss and tragedy.
Both of June’s films are in French with English subtitles and will screen free of charge at 6pm. For more details about these or additional film screenings at Catamount, and to learn about Catamount’s latest Covid-safety recommendations, please visit www.catamountarts.org.
