The latest offering in the Library University series at the Craftsbury library is a course on using the 3D modeling tool Sketchup.
This software provides tools to create architectural and other designs to plan ideas and projects. The software will be installed on library computers for this class. This course will be held at the library on Saturday, Feb. 22 from 1-3 p.m. There is no cost for this program, but pre-registration is required. This program is a part of the library’s monthly winter series Library University that provides an opportunity for community members to share skills with each other.
This course will be taught by Jacob Fritz. A builder focused on energy efficiency design, Fritz recently completed his own house which he designed using Sketchup. He will provide basic instruction on the software, and leave time for participants to try out their own ideas and ask questions as they go.
To register for the course, stop by the library or contact Susan at craftsburylibrary@gmail.com or 586-9683.
