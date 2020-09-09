Catamount Arts, Discovery St. Johnsbury, and various town agencies have collaborated to create a two-day community celebration taking place over two September Saturdays. Sponsored in part by the Levitt Foundation, well known in the region for bringing the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series to Dog Mountain, September’s community celebration is called St. Johnsbury #GETDOWNTOWN, and will feature live music, poetry, circus arts, and puppetry on September 12th and 26th.
The goal of the event is to bring folks safely back to downtown St. Jay for a fun, free celebration of local community and creativity. All of the scheduled performers are from Vermont and will perform live and in-person while maintaining compliance with the state’s health and safety guidelines. Events will occur throughout various downtown St. Johnsbury locations, encouraging patrons to spread out and enjoy the community in a safe, socially-distanced way.
Scheduled performers for Sept. 12 include Vermont Vaudeville veterans the Modern Times Theater at 1:30 and 3 p.m. at the Three Rivers Trailhead Center, 195 Bay Street; Madagascar-inspired island music by Mikahely at 2:30 and 4 p.m. at 418 Railroad St.; and Abenaki singer/songwriter Bryan Blanchette at 3 p.m. at the Welcome Center in Depot Square.
The Sept. 26 schedule begins with the Three Rivers Trailhead Center Opening Ceremony at 1 p.m. on 195 Bay St., followed by Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus alum and Circus Smirkus veteran Troy Wunderle at 1:30 and 3 p.m., also at the Trailhead Center. Spoken word poet/emcee and longtime Afrikan American Writers Alliance member Rajnii Eddins will perform at the Welcome Center at Depot Square at 2:30; and fiddler/folk singer Emerald Rae will play at 4 p.m. at 418 Railroad St.
St. Johnsbury #GETDOWNTOWN will also include gravel path rides, organized by St. Johnsbury Recreation and NEK Gravel, beginning at 11:15 at the Trailhead Center on both Saturdays. Food trucks will sell concessions on Bay Street, and several Railroad Street businesses will be open.
St. Johnsbury #GETDOWNTOWN attendees must wear masks per Governor Scott’s mandate, which requires Vermonters to wear masks or cloth face coverings over noses and mouths in all public spaces, both indoors and out. The Agency of Human Services and United Way will distribute masks and hand sanitizer to people who need them.
For more information about St. Johnsbury #GETDOWNTOWN events on Saturdays, Sept. 12 and 26, or to learn more about grant sponsors The Mortimer and Mimi Levitt Foundation, visit www.catamountarts.org and www.levitt.org.
