Free New Wave Film Screenings At Catamount Arts

Catamount Arts announced its latest free film screening as part of the Community Curated Film Series. September’s free Wednesday night screenings started earlier this month and continues on Sept. 28, at 6 p.m.
The event is curated by Peter Schweigert. Schweigert’s selections are derived from two New Wave movements of the 1950s and ‘60s. “Daisies” will play on Sept. 28.
In 1957, the French magazine L’Express coined the term ‘new wave’ to describe France’s post-WWII baby boom, and the name quickly became associated with a burgeoning youth-driven film culture in France now known as the French New Wave. Ever since, the names ‘New Wave’ or ‘New Cinema’ have been used to label, describe, and sometimes market youth-driven national film movements.
This loose naming convention raises questions about what it means to label something a film wave. What does it look like when groups of young filmmakers, committed to doing something new, make a mark on their respective film industries? What are the aesthetic, historical, and political qualities of a film wave? September’s films are part of an ongoing series examining two films from two different waves that also both happen to be written and directed by women. Both raise the question of what it means for a woman to see and be seen in the world of the movies.
Vera Chytilova was a leading figure of the Czech New Wave, a film movement that began shortly after the French New Wave. Unlike other new waves, the Czech New Wave took place in communist Czechoslovakia, under the heavy influence and control of the Soviet Union. The films of the Czech New Wave were united in their opposition to Soviet Socialist Realism, which was the proscribed, officially approved style of art in the Soviet block.
To reject this style, Chytilova mined a deep artistic tradition in Czechoslovakia – that of Surrealist art. In its excess and the way it defamiliarizes everyday things, “Daisies”rebels against the strictures of the official Soviet style to try and create something new. An allegory of two doll-like girls, which Chytilova described in official press releases as a morality play critical of its two protagonists, “Daisies” can also be considered fiercely feminist with a coded critique of patriarchal culture carried out by its fragmentation and New Wave focus on the language of cinema. “Daisies” will screen at Catamount Arts on Wednesday, September 28th.
September’s community curator Peter Schweigert, PhD, has degrees in Art History and Film Studies and has taught at schools on both the east and west coasts. Since jettisoning a life in academia, he lives with his family in St. Johnsbury and keeps busy as a stay-at-home dad.
