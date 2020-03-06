Free Sugar On Snow Party At Derby Maple Maker

Jed’s Maple Products of Derby will be hosting its 21st Annual Sugar on Snow Party and Maple Open House on March 21 and 22. The event will be held in conjunction with the Vermont statewide Maple Open House. They will be open 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. both days.
The fun, free family event includes sugar on snow, wood-fired maple pizza, maple specialty food sampling, guided tours of the sugarhouse and the maple museum. There will also be a woods talk by Sugarmaker Steve and many children’s activities.
Jed’s Maple Products is a certified organic sugarmaker. The maple museum is housed in the sugarhouse that Steve grew up sugaring in and allows visitors to take a step back in time to explore the local area’s maple history.
Jed’s Maple is also a proud participant in Audubon’s Bird Friendly Maple Program. They will be sharing information throughout the weekend about how they help the migratory songbirds that nest in the woods during the spring and summer months. ‘Auddie,’ the Jed’s Maple Bird Ambassador, will be making appearances both days.
Jed’s Maple Products is located at 259 Derby Pond Rd. in Derby.
