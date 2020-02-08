NEWPORT — The Goodrich Memorial Library invites the public to a Valentine’s Day Celebration with the Friends & Drifters on Friday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m.
Friends & Drifters play a diverse mix of country, oldies, and familiar tunes with new offerings at every performance. Guitars, drums, fiddles and voices, all led by Janet Lussier on the keyboard, serve up an eclectic mix of toe tapping music. This group of local music makers has been playing together for over 10 years; always enjoyable with their laid back style and chatter.
Admission is free, donations are appreciated. The library’s accessibility entrance is located at the back of the building. For additional information, call at 802-334-7902.
