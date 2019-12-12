“From Uganda to Vermont: Paintings by Mwanga William” Opening at The 99 Gallery and Center

Artist and sculptor Mwanga William will be showing his acylic paintings on canvas at The 99 Gallery and Center through January 25, 2020.
William received a diploma from the Michelangelo School of Art in Kampala, Uganda in 2004 and has works in private collections and the collections of public institutions and churches in Kampala. William’s lively work deals with themes of music, dance and wildlife that have universal appeal. He now lives and paints in Newport, Vermont. The opening reception for “From Uganda to Vermont: Paintings by Mwanga William” will be Friday, December 20, 5 to 7 PM at The 99 Gallery and Center, School Street, Newport. All welcome.
