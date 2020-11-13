In September, Caledonian-Record sports editor Michael Beniash photographed Dianne Taylor Moore while she was painting a landscape in Waterford. The photo appeared on the front page of the paper.
This week she provided paintings from that session.
“I want to share the results of my painting adventures in Waterford and Concord, Vermont,” she wrote. Both paintings were accepted into a Virtual Exhibit by the Vermont Pastel Society and may be viewed on their website, vermontpastelsociety.com.
“Online art exhibits are one way to keep the arts alive during this time of COVID,” Moore said.
Moore is a member of the Northeast Kingdom Artisan Guild in St. Johnsbury and the Wren Gallery in Bethlehem, N.H. She will be participating in their Holiday shows. More information can be found at w.w.w.diannetaylormoore.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.