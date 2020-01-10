The Frost Place recently announced the Voices above the Notch Young Poets’ Contest for 2020. Children and young adults who either attend school or are homeschooled in the North Country of New Hampshire can participate in one of three age groups. Students’ teachers/parents are responsible for submitting original work for consideration to The Frost Place by March 1, 2020.
The theme is: Your life, your place, your poems—your home has a rich poetic tradition. Add your voice to the chorus.
Public school, private school, and home-school students are equally welcome to participate. All submissions must be received by March 1, 2020 and must be entered by a sponsoring teacher or adult through the form on Submittable online: https://thefrostplace.submittable.com/submit/152423/2020-voices-above-the-notch-poetry-contest.
Finalists and runners-up for each level will be notified in writing after March 25th through their sponsoring adult via email, at which time permissions to use and publish will be forwarded for students and their parents to complete and return. The winning poems will be submitted to local news media/ newspapers during April to celebrate National Poetry Month. The finalists and runners-up will be invited to share their poems at our Early Frost celebration on May 20th in the Henry Holt Barn.
Prizes for finalists and runners-up will be bookstore gift certificates, printed broadsides for the young poets to sign, and copies of a Frost book.
The grade level groupings will be Grades 5-6; Grades 7-8; Grades 9-12.
Dawn Potter, Director of the Frost Place Conference on Poetry and Teaching, will judge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.